Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dNqSs7B00

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 14 cents to $70.87 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 18 cents to $73.88 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $2.13 a gallon. January heating oil was unchanged at $2.22 a gallon. January natural gas rose 5 cents to $3.80 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $7.80 to $1,764.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 37 cents to $21.55 an ounce and March copper fell 8 cents to $4.18 a pound.

The dollar rose to 114.03 Japanese yen from 113.74 yen. The euro rose to $1.1270 from $1.1257.

Fortune

Where gas prices are headed in 2022, according to leading forecast models

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Demand for petroleum absolutely crashed at the onset of the 2020 lockdowns as air travel, cruise trips, and daily office commutes evaporated. The ensuing buildup in crude oil supply—and the lack of places to store it—culminated in the futures price of domestically produced crude briefly going negative in April 2020. At the bottom of the crash, sellers of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts were paying buyers $37 per barrel to take their oil.
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle lower for the session and week

Oil futures settled with a loss on Friday, prompting prices to post their seventh weekly decline in eight weeks. Oil fell Friday as equities were mostly under pressure and investors became "increasingly cautious that stubbornly high inflation will result in increasingly tighter central bank policies around the globe -- and that will ultimately choke off growth in an already fragile economic recovery," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.52, or 2.1%, to settle at $70.86 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract lost 1.1%, according to FactSet data.
MarketWatch

Why U.S. oil production hasn’t rebounded along with crude prices

Oil prices have rallied back to their per-pandemic levels and then some, but U.S. crude production has yet to fully rebound, as coronavirus variants wreck havoc on the outlook for economic activity and energy demand. “Higher oil prices should encourage more drilling,” said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS...
kitco.com

Gold, silver sharply up as USDX sinks, oil rallies, bond yields stable

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
Financial World

Oil rises 2% as US demand bolsters, Fed outlook brightens

Both US WTI (West Texas Intermediate) alongside Brent crude oil futures jumped over 2 per cent on Thursday, mostly driven by a steep drawdown in US crude stockpiles coupled with an upbeat economic forecast from the US Federal Reserve, however, crude had pared some of the gains on Friday’s morning European trading.
Reuters

Tumble in spot premiums spurs Asia refiners to buy Mideast oil

SINGAPORE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Indian and Chinese oil buyers are snapping up Middle East crude after spot premiums for February-loading cargoes slumped by more than half to three-month lows on improved supplies to Asia. The drop in crude differentials, also seen in some European and African crudes, comes as...
MarketWatch

EIA reports a decline of 88 billion cubic feet in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Dec. 10. That compared with the average decline of 88 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.417 trillion cubic feet, down 326 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 64 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, January natural gas climbed by 7.6 cents, or 2%, at $3.78 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $3.882 shortly before the data.
Seeking Alpha

Oil And Gas Inventories Near Seasonally Historic Lows, Despite SPR Withdrawals

US continues its net draw down of crude inventories. Don’t expect gas prices to moderate significantly anytime soon. Policy matters in the energy arena and when you have an administration banning drilling, then allowing it again, and then not sure what to do, it creates uncertainty. Companies in that environment will do the prudent thing, wait until the dust is settled and policy is clear before wading back in.
ICIS Chemical Business

Crude oil crash calls for cut in US production

Crude oil oversupply continues to battle lack of demand due to the coronavirus pandemic impact after US crude oil prices went negative for the first time in history. With the outlook for oil demand recovery looking bleak, many fear that storage capacity will soon run out. The eventual response is likely to be a major cut in US production.
CNBC

Oil prices head for weekly loss on Omicron uncertainty

Oil prices dipped on Friday, putting the market on track for a weekly loss, as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised fears new curbs may hit fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled 2% lower at $73.52 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 2.1% to settle at $70.86 a barrel. Brent and WTI are both headed for a 1.4% loss this week.
MarketWatch

Oil prices rise as traders look past omicron worries

Oil futures rose Thursday, with investors shaking off worries about the omicron variant of the coronavirus after upbeat data on U.S. inventories and implied demand. The Energy Information Administration data released Wednesday showed “blockbuster demand for products…and a big drawdown on crude supply, suggesting that the omicron fears that have permeated the marketplace since Thanksgiving Day have been way overstated,” said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group, in a daily report.
invezz.com

Crude oil price prediction: divergent outlooks to heighten volatility

Crude oil price has edged closer to $75 amid an improved demand outlook. OPEC and IEA have differing outlooks on global oil demand in the coming months. Similar to other riskier assets, crude oil has reacted positively to the hawkish Fed policy decision. Crude oil price has recouped some of...
rigzone.com

Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign

Brent crude for February settlement flipped to trade at a discount to the March contract for the first time since March, excluding the days when the contracts expire. The oil market flashed its biggest bearish signal in months on Tuesday, indicating oversupply could be on the horizon through the first quarter of 2022.
