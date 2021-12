Denis Villeneuve's masterwork is Total Film's pick for the best movie of 2021. We spoke to the director about what dune means to him and what we can expect from the sequel. Cinemas returned to almost full force in 2021, with dozens of fantastic blockbusters coming to the big screen. There was one movie, however, that truly stuck out: Dune. Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's book was a breathtaking spectacle that transported us across the galaxy. There was little doubt among the Total Film team when naming the best movies of 2021 – it had to be Dune. To celebrate, we spoke to Villeneuve about the exquisite film and asked about what comes next.

