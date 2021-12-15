ConVal asks community members to complete reopening plan survey

Verona is preparing a new Master Plan, and township officials want to get your input on it. The Master Plan is a document that can help the town decide what gets developed in town, as well as how the town will approach transportation, infrastructure, recreation, and rules around existing housing. The process will take several months to complete, with a goal to have a new plan ready in mid-2022. The last Master Plan was done in 2009, which was before the current pressures from affordable housing, as well as the shift to remote work from commuting and the rise of electric vehicles and transportation sharing programs for cars, bikes and scooters.
