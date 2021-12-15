ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

ConVal asks community members to complete reopening plan survey

By ROWAN WILSON -
 2 days ago

Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders encourages community members to take a survey about the ConVal School District's reopening and recovery plan. The deadline to complete the survey is Thursday, Dec. 16, at 11:59 p.m. The survey...

