No disrespect to recent Texas signee and 2021 No. 1 overall recruit Quinn Ewers, but Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Wednesday his staff chose to stick with 2022 Aggies signee and fellow five-star signal-caller Conner Weigman at the position because of his intangibles and knack for making those around him better. Weigman is the No. 19 player overall in the 2022 cycle per the 247Sports Composite and is ranked as the second-best quarterback and seventh-best player from Texas.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO