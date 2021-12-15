You’ve been de-icing your car windshield wrong – here’s how to avoid damaging it

THE winter months are upon us with the official start on Tuesday, December 21.

For drivers, that means preparing for the elements including stubborn ice on the windshield.

If you have to park your car outside, you know the frustration of having a sheet of ice on your windshield after a frigid night.

There are right ways and wrong ways to go about getting rid of the ice and frost.

Do's to de-icing

Patience is the key factor for saying bye-bye to frost.

Start your car's engine and set the heater to defrost and adjust the airflow to recirculate.

AAA says to make sure the temperature control is set to full heat.

As the air warms and starts to thaw the ice, use your scraper, a squeegee, or soft brush to start cleaning.

If your car has an automatic climate control system, simply set it to defrost.

As the ice begins to melt, use a plastic scraper, the windshield wipers, a rubber squeegee, or a soft bristle brush to remove it from the glass.

Never use metal scrapers, which can scratch the glass and damage wiper blades.

AAA also says there are commercial glass de-icer sprays for the windshield, but it can cost you up to $15 a quart and could be dangerous to pets.

Meanwhile, the Farmers' Almanac says putting your car's windshield wiper fluid and applying it directly to the ice will help soften it for you to scrape.

It also says one part water to two parts vodka makes a good de-icer. You may want to skip the top-shelf brands.

Don'ts to de-icing

A big no-no to getting rid of ice on your windshield is pouring hot water on it.

AAA explains the glass can crack because of thermal shock from the hot water.

Plus, never try to melt the ice with any type of torch for the same reason as it can crack the windshield because of the sudden change in temperature.

Also, tapping on the ice with a ball-peen hammer or another tool in an attempt to break it up will result in needing a windshield replacement.

Other shortcuts can cause bigger problems like using a mix of vinegar and water, usually three parts to one.

The Farmers' Almanac says vinegar can be corrosive to your car's chrome and paint finishes.

It may be tempting not to remove all the ice from your windshield, once you get a small spot cleared, but it's important to note, at least 11 states have laws that require snow and ice removal before driving a vehicle.

Failure to do so could result in a ticket or worse.

