ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

You’ve been de-icing your car windshield wrong – here’s how to avoid damaging it

By Joy Dumandan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7dcs_0dNqSEFT00

THE winter months are upon us with the official start on Tuesday, December 21.

For drivers, that means preparing for the elements including stubborn ice on the windshield.

If you have to park your car outside, you know the frustration of having a sheet of ice on your windshield after a frigid night.

There are right ways and wrong ways to go about getting rid of the ice and frost.

Do's to de-icing

Patience is the key factor for saying bye-bye to frost.

Start your car's engine and set the heater to defrost and adjust the airflow to recirculate.

AAA says to make sure the temperature control is set to full heat.

As the air warms and starts to thaw the ice, use your scraper, a squeegee, or soft brush to start cleaning.

If your car has an automatic climate control system, simply set it to defrost.

As the ice begins to melt, use a plastic scraper, the windshield wipers, a rubber squeegee, or a soft bristle brush to remove it from the glass.

Never use metal scrapers, which can scratch the glass and damage wiper blades.

AAA also says there are commercial glass de-icer sprays for the windshield, but it can cost you up to $15 a quart and could be dangerous to pets.

Meanwhile, the Farmers' Almanac says putting your car's windshield wiper fluid and applying it directly to the ice will help soften it for you to scrape.

It also says one part water to two parts vodka makes a good de-icer. You may want to skip the top-shelf brands.

Don'ts to de-icing

A big no-no to getting rid of ice on your windshield is pouring hot water on it.

AAA explains the glass can crack because of thermal shock from the hot water.

Plus, never try to melt the ice with any type of torch for the same reason as it can crack the windshield because of the sudden change in temperature.

Also, tapping on the ice with a ball-peen hammer or another tool in an attempt to break it up will result in needing a windshield replacement.

Other shortcuts can cause bigger problems like using a mix of vinegar and water, usually three parts to one.

The Farmers' Almanac says vinegar can be corrosive to your car's chrome and paint finishes.

It may be tempting not to remove all the ice from your windshield, once you get a small spot cleared, but it's important to note, at least 11 states have laws that require snow and ice removal before driving a vehicle.

Failure to do so could result in a ticket or worse.

We share eight essentials drivers should pack in their cars before hitting the road.

Plus, we explain when it's the best time to buy a new car.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

What's the best way to remove ice from your windshield? Vinegar is not involved

Winter is coming (on Dec. 21), but cold and icy weather is already here. That means one chilly morning soon, you could find yourself greeted by an iced-over windshield. A bit of snow on your vehicle isn't a big problem, but a solid sheet of ice on your windshield can be a major hassle preventing you from getting where you need to go on time.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
yourmileagemayvary.net

What To Do If You Put The Wrong Octane Gas In Your Rental Car

Every car has a recommended type (octane) of gasoline, commonly known in the U.S. as Regular, Mid-Grade (or Plus) and Premium. Well, there’s diesel too but fortunately, diesel pumps don’t fit into non-diesel gas tank openings in the U.S. Most rental cars work best on regular gas (87 octane), which is good because regular gas is always cheaper than mid-grade and premium ;-).
CARS
The Providence Journal

Here's how to get your vehicle ready for the coming winter. Car Doctor gives advice.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a cold winter and warns to prepare for a “Season of Shivers.” They go on to say this winter will be punctuated by “positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States.” Even if this prediction isn’t 100% accurate, winter always brings cold temperatures and snow and it is always best to get your car ready before winter conditions arrive.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#De Icing#Windshield#Aaa#Farmers
whio.com

Should You Keep a Car That’s Been Totaled?

If you’ve been in an accident and your car’s been totaled, one of the issues you may have to face is deciding whether to keep the vehicle. Insurance companies will typically “total” a vehicle if the cost to repair it is more than the car’s value. And in some cases, your insurer may allow you to keep the totaled car.
CARS
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
BGR.com

If you bought this at Walmart, there’s an insane recall you need to see

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals If you were planning on doing any construction work involving using nailers, you might want to think twice before proceeding. That’s because specific models of Hart nailers available exclusively at Walmart pose a severe risk of injury. It’s not necessarily the person handling the device who risks harming themselves. The Hart 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailers subject to recall have a component problem that can cause malfunctions, triggering the accidental discharge of nails. In other words, the nail guns in this recall can randomly shoot nails on their own,...
SHOPPING
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
278K+
Followers
2K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy