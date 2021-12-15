ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Surprise stimulus check warning as final payments are being sent out over next two weeks – make sure you’ll get cash

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
AMERICANS are being warned of a surprise stimulus check as final payments are sent out over the next two weeks.

The bonus cash will be sent to residents living in specific states months after three payments were distributed as part of Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

Eligible residents must take these actions if they wish to receive their surprise stimulus check within the next two weeks Credit: Getty

Several states now have their own programs to benefit the people who live there, with each local government deciding who qualifies for a fourth stimulus check and how much they will receive.

California

A batch of more than 800,000 stimulus checks will be sent to California residents this week.

The relief money started going out on November 29, with the final payments set to be issued by December 17.

It includes 800,000 paper checks and 3,000 direct deposit payments in total.

The checks are part of the state’s Golden State II program thanks to the around $12billion in coronavirus relief approved by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Those who qualify for the stimulus check will typically get it using the refund option selected on their tax return.

Eligible households will receive a stimulus check worth $600 and $1,100 each.

Direct deposits typically show up in bank accounts within a few business days.

And paper checks can take up to three weeks to arrive.

To qualify for the Golden State Stimulus checks, Californians must meet the following criteria:

  • You must have filed your 2020 taxes by October 15, 2021
  • Have a California Adjusted Gross Income (CA AGI) of $1 to $75,000 for the 2020 tax year
  • Have wages of $0 to $75,000 for the 2020 tax year
  • Be a California resident for more than half of the 2020 tax year
  • Be a California resident on the date payment is issued

Payments will go out by the last three digits of the ZIP code on your 2020 tax return.

Connecticut

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced the Back to Work program for $1,000 in stimulus checks, starting on May 30, 2021, which will continue until December 31, 2021.

The requirements are more involved in other states with specifics on when residents filed for unemployment and how long they were on unemployment.

Residents are also required to have obtained a job to be eligible for the stimulus payment.

The bonuses are essentially paid retroactively to workers who have already maintained a full-time job.

To claim a $1,000 stimulus payment, a person is required to complete and submit the Back to Work CT program application electronically – no paper applications are accepted.

The Department of Revenue Services may contact an applicant directly to substantiate their employment following the completion of the required eight consecutive weeks of employment.

The Back to Work CT application, and additional information about the program, can be found on the Department of Revenue Services website at ct.gov/drs.

Maine

Residents of the state of Maine started receiving stimulus payments on November 15.

The one-time payments of $285 will go out to more than half a million residents.

Those eligible are single filers who make less than $75,000 a year and couples who make $150,000 or less.

The state will continue to send them through the year’s end.

Tashia Deer
2d ago

I am sick of California always getting money .. here in KY right the road everything gone .. kids are walking worried Santa can't find them. So can't ky finely get this or even out taxes yep still waiting 10 Mos now . he'll give my return so I cam help some kids

Angela Jackson
2d ago

well I guess we Louisiana don't need to vote because we not part of American.they act like us and a few other states don't matter.

Tammy Clark
2d ago

none should be sent out if just people with kids get them we are all in trouble kids don't pay bills I'm sick of raising other people's kids I raised my own

