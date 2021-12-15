BOWEN COLUMN: Part 30: Lost in Yellowstone

One of the best moments from last night’s brand new “Yellowstone” came from a couple of cowboys swallowing their pride. The feud between “Yellowstone” Ranch hands Lloyd and Walker has been brewing since last season. It reached a boiling point last week when Lloyd grabbed and smashed Walker’s guitar. As if that weren’t enough, he also stabs Walker right in the chest. After duking it out in the “Yellowstone” arena, it appeared that both men reached an understanding, or that at least what they told John Dutton. This week, Lloyd took the next step in making amends by replacing Walker’s treasured instrument. It was quite a touching scene as viewers are led to believe that Lloyd could be purchasing a gun with bad intentions. Instead, he trades in his prized rodeo belt buckle to obtain the new guitar. Still on edge from the previous fight, the bunkhouse crew shares a look of concern when Lloyd enters the room. He gives Walker the guitar and appears genuine in hoping to make peace. Walker thanks Lloyd and says he did a good job picking out a new guitar.

