The Philadelphia 76ers followed up one of their best wins of the season, a 102-93 win over Golden State, with one of their worst performances, a 126-91 loss in Memphis Monday night. That Jekyll and Hyde nature has been a theme throughout this Sixers season, with Doc Rivers’ club currently sitting just above .500 at 15-13, good enough for 6th place in the Eastern Conference as of this writing. Tonight, they’ll face the team right above them in the standings, the 16-12 Miami Heat.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO