ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida woman poisons boyfriend’s drink because he ‘wouldn’t shut up’

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30oKk4_0dNqRKVc00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (FIRSTCOASTNEWS) — A Jacksonville woman allegedly poisoned her boyfriend’s drink because he wouldn’t stop talking.

Alvis Parrish, 54, is facing charges of poisoning food or water with intent to kill or injure.

According to an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Dec. 7 in reference to a poisoning.

When law enforcement got there, Parrish was sitting on her front porch yelling at them, reported local NBC/ABC affiliate First Coast News.

As deputies got closer to her, Parrish reportedly said, “Yeah, I did it… because he wouldn’t shut the f*** up.”

As she was being handcuffed, Parrish went on to say, “I gave him just enough to shut him up and call y’all, so he wouldn’t die… do whatever you want but if you don’t take me I will kill him.”

The man appeared extremely lethargic and told deputies he didn’t know why he was so tired, reported First Coast News.

Parrish allegedly spiked her boyfriend’s lemonade with Seroquel, which can reportedly make you feel sleepy.

“Not sure why she would give me that, I don’t take Seroquel,” the victim said.

Many doctors use the drug as a sleeping pill. It can also be used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, reported First Coast News.

The man said he didn’t notice if his lemonade tasted weird. He was later taken to the hospital.

A bottle of lemonade with a powdery substance at the bottom was found by deputies inside the home.

Parrish was arrested with a more than $50,000 bond.

Comments / 14

Related
CNN

Chris Noth Peloton ad suspended after sexual assault allegations

(CNN) — Peloton has pulled an ad featuring Chris Noth in the wake of sexual assault allegations against him. "Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement provided to CNN. "We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO's reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

COVID-19 vaccine mandate: Military begins disciplinary actions against refusers

U.S. military services have begun to take disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces of the approximately 1.3 million active-duty troops are at risk of being removed from service — though neither the Navy nor Marine Corps have released refusal totals and it remains unclear how many could end up being discharged.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Virginia police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 slayings

Virginia police say a man in custody is believed to be responsible for killing at least four people in northern Virginia and could be connected to more slayings. Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two women's bodies were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Va., located about 2.5 hours from D.C.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poisoning#Shut Up#Schizophrenia#Fla#Nbc#First Coast News
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy