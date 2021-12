Marvel fans are only a week away from finally getting to see Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will see Tom Holland's Peter Parker going up against some nasty villains. The movie will see Alfred Molina portraying the role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. There are plenty of other casting rumors in the mix, but it sounds like the Spidey actor is ready for whatever showdown Marvel throws at him. In fact, he recently spoke with Geek Culture Explained, and was asked if he'd be able to take down Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

