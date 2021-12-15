ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCOTUS Opened the Door to Constitutional Vigilantism. Will Blue States Walk Through It?

By Jeremy Stahl
Cover picture for the articleWhen five Supreme Court justices voted last week to allow the principal enforcement mechanism of Texas’ abortion ban to stand, blocking lawsuits against court and state officials that would process litigation against abortion providers, Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned the decision could spell disaster for Americans’ constitutional rights. Republicans passed the Texas...

