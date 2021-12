When “West Side Story” star David Alvarez was serving in the U.S. army, he held tight onto a secret. He didn’t tell any of his fellow soldiers that he was a ballet dancer who won a Tony when he was just 14 years old for his work in “Billy Elliott the Musical.” “I never shared with anyone anything about my past,” Alvarez, now 27 years old, tells me on this week’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “No one knew I was a dancer or an actor or a singer. I felt like I wanted to be like everyone else...

MILITARY ・ 10 DAYS AGO