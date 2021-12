For years now Charlotte Flair has been one of the top stars in the WWE women’s division, and her father WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been very supportive of her career. Despite the fact that her father is one of the most well known wrestlers of all time Charlotte has still worked hard to create her own identity in the world of wrestling. There are certainly a number of moves that Charlotte could pull from Ric Flair’s arsenal, but during an episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast The Nature Boy noted that Vince McMahon doesn’t like it when Charlotte uses his moves.

