Long-time Brave Ender Inciarte has found a new team going into next season, signing a Minor League deal with the New York Yankees:. Inciarte had a rough end to his Braves tenure, but he was a staple of the early years of the rebuild and even made an All Star Game after hitting .304 in 2017. Inciarte also won three straight Gold Gloves from 2016-2018. While his time in Atlanta ended pretty poorly, he’s only 31-years-old and may still have some good baseball left in him. As an extreme pull hitter from the left-handed side, Yankee Stadium could be a nice home for him if he’s ever called up to the big leagues. I’m happy Ender is getting a chance to play in 2022 somewhere.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO