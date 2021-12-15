ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giant cargo ship returns to the Suez Canal. This time without incident

By Public Editor
NPR
 3 days ago

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Everybody deserves a second chance, even a giant cargo ship. Last time the giant container ship Ever Given started through the Suez Canal, it got stuck. It took six...

