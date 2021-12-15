David Fuller, Who Killed 2 Women and Sexually Abused Over 100 Corpses, Gets Life in Prison

A former hospital electrician who confessed to two decades-old murders and sexually abused more than 100 corpses in hospital mortuaries will spend the rest of his life in prison.

David Fuller, 67, was arrested in December 2020 for the separate killings in 1987 after a new examination of old DNA evidence. Upon searching his home in connection with the murders, police discovered millions of images and video recordings depicting his sexual abuse of bodies over the course of 12 years at two hospitals in southeast England.

Fuller filmed his attacks of at least 102 bodies in mortuaries from the now-closed Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital. His stints as an electrician in both hospitals gave him access to the bodies while he evaded justice for the murders for decades.

Some of the identified victims were children, while others were older than 85. Prosecutors said that Fuller also sexually assaulted the two women he killed, Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce.

He confessed last month during his trial to carrying out the murders.

Katrina Frost, Caroline Pierce's mother, described her daughter's murder as "truly horrific" and something that continues to affect her now in an impact statement read to the court by a prosecutor, the BBC reported . She characterized Fuller as "an animal" who was able to go back to "a normal life with his family" after the killing, but her own family was "never the same."

"I can never forget having to identify the badly-damaged body of my own daughter," Frost said in the statement. "The images of seeing my daughter in that way, repeat over and over in my mind. She must have been absolutely terrified."

Knell's mother, Pamela, also gave an impact statement that described her daughter as a "thoughtful person who would do anything for anyone," per the BBC.

"We've had to live with her loss with no other comfort for the rest of our lives," she said.

Handing down the life sentence, Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb told Fuller he was a vulture "picking your victims from among the dead."

"The depravity of what you did reveals that your conscience is seared," she said.

"There is so much sorrow in this community because of what you have done," Cheema-Grubb further added. "The offenses committed in the mortuaries involved an astonishing breach of trust and invasion of privacy, that was repeated so much that it became habitual. You had no regard for the dignity of the dead."

Britain's government is setting up an independent inquiry into how Fuller went undetected, and officials are also looking into compensation for affected families. Hospitals across the country have been asked to urgently review and step up security, including closed-circuit camera coverage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.