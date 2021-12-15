Kentucky Man Plays Piano Tune Amid Rubble of Home Destroyed by Tornado in Touching Clip

Jordan Baize felt compelled to sit at his piano in what used to be his home.

Baize, of Bremen, Kentucky, was among myriad victims impacted by the tornadoes that ravaged Kentucky this past weekend.

Baize' sister, Whitney Brown, posted on Facebook on December 11 that her family was safe. Then, she shared a story of how she was standing in what was formerly Baize's bedroom, packing anything that could be salvaged.

Then, she "heard the most beautiful sound." It was music.

She walked to discover her brother sitting at a piano, playing There's Something About That Name by Bill and Gloria Gaither. She filmed him playing in a space that used to be surrounded by walls and a roof.

"Everything around him was broken," Brown wrote. "The piano had water damage, it had missing keys, and he didn't know I was filming. But still he used his gift to glorify his God the best way he knew how."

Her post has been liked over 51,000 times and shared over 95,000 times. It has received over 7,000 comments of appreciation, including some from former teachers and many from complete strangers.

"The kids and I are safe," Baize posted on Facebook . "We were downstairs in our basement along with other family when a tornado destroyed our home. Much of it seems to be missing. We are physically okay but naturally very shaken up.

"We were kept safe from the storm by an only-faithful God, just like countless storms before and still many more to come. Praying for the safety of our friends and neighbors," Baize continued.

He later told WLEX that he wanted to play the piano one more time before it incurred further damage. As for surviving the severe weather, he said he was with his family when he received an urgent text alert.

"We immediately went to the basement," Baize said. "I'm glad that we did. Mattress over our heads, in the middle of the basement floor. It was loud, but it was also quick."

Baize summarized his feelings to the news station in one word after surviving the tornado: thankfulness.

"What was meant to be a private, reflective moment seems to have brought peace and perspective to many," Baize said in a Facebook post. "Only God can do it, folks. I am honored to have had the opportunity to share my faith with so many in such a difficult time. I'm still praying for our precious little community. Would you join me?"