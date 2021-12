LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Construction is underway on what will be a new state of the art Longview police station. The new station which is being built south of the current facility will be twice the size of the current one which was built in 1977. Crews have started working on some of the floor structure and have been working on the parking lot. They are just about complete with the underground and utilities infrastructure and are not to far behind schedule right now.

