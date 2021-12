Swedish VALORANT player Jacob “pyth” Mourujärvi will come out of inactivity in 2022 to join the SEA team Bleed, the organization announced today. Pyth has been spending time on the sidelines since he was benched by G2 in June. G2 was the first organization he played for in VALORANT after making the switch from CS:GO in May 2020. The 28-year-old helped G2 win multiple tournaments when Riot Games’ FPS was still new, such as the WePlay Invitational in July 2020, BLAST Twitch Invitational in September 2020, and Red Bull Home Ground one in January 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 17 HOURS AGO