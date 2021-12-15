There's a new HBO documentary called "Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street." It sheds light on the creation of a show that transformed children's television. NPR TV critic Eric Deggans has this review.
ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: One of the biggest lessons from "Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street" is that the creation of one of the most beloved kids shows in TV history was kind of a political act. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JOAN GANZ COONEY: There is no question....www.npr.org
Comments / 0