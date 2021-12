The big new feature in macOS 12.1 Monterey is SharePlay, but there's plenty more where that came from. One of the most exciting things to come out of the Apple Silicon transition is the parity of features between the Mac and iOS. Now that both platforms run on the same chips, Apple treats its computers as one big system with different hardware features. Just like the Mac has desktops and laptops, and iOS has long had phones, tablets, a watch, and so on, now it's more like there's one big Apple OS, with various devices within it.

