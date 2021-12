SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County leaders are distributing a single medical cannabis dispensary license through a similar draft lottery as Sioux Falls. The deadline to submit an application was Monday, December 13 at 5:00 p.m., and the results have been revealed as of December 17 at 9:00 a.m. The Auditor’s Officer determined Genesis Farm LLC to be the first business considered within Minnehaha County out of the other applicants. Up next is a thorough review of the applications to verify Genesis Farms LLC meets the requirements set by ordinances. That review is scheduled to be completed by February 15, 2022. In the event the business does not meet the requirements, the draw order will determine the next in line.

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD ・ 10 HOURS AGO