Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Is Engaged

If Eminem is smiling today, it’s because his daughter, Hailie Jade, proved that she not only listens to her father’s music, she’s also one of his biggest fans. Usually, when you’re a woman in your mid-twenties and your nearly fifty-year-old father is caught up in his passion for making music, it’s a recipe for cringe. Yet, that’s not the case for Hailie Jade. The daughter of Eminem got in on the fun of sharing her Spotify Wrapped on Wednesday (Dec. 1) by posting a TikTok that made use of the Wendy Ostefo/”Am I a Nicki [Minaj] fan?” meme. In the video, Haile, 25, sat in a car while wearing an off-white fleece coat. “Do You Listen To Your Dad’s Music?” asked the caption appearing above her head. “What??? DO I Listen To My Dad’s Music?” responded Hailie, before quoting “My Dad’s Gone Crazy” – the song from 2002’s The Eminem Show that featured her – and showing that her top Spotify artist for 2021 was Eminem. She was also in the Top 3% of her 49-year-old father’s listeners for the year.

