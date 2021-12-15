ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Teens Report Being Groped On NJ Transit Bus In Jersey City

By Nicole Acosta
 2 days ago
An investigation is underway after two teenage girls told police on Friday that they were both groped by the same boy on NJ Transit buses in Jersey City, authorities said.

The 14 and 15-year-old girls told investigators they were touched inappropriately while riding the No. 87 bus, according to city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace Scalcione and NJ Advance Media.

The first alleged incident happened on Nov 29 and the second on Dec. 9, Wallace Scalcione said in a statement.

"NJ Transit gets intelligence from throughout the system, and our police department is aware of incidents and increases security where incidents occur," NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder said in a statement.

"It’s a continuous mitigation effort. The safety of our customers is paramount to NJ Transit."

Jersey City police are investigating.

NJ Man 'Tired Of Being Mother-In-Law's Sole Caretaker' Had Beaten Her For Days: Report

A New Jersey woman was beaten by her son-in-law over the course of two days before her body was found, NJ.com reports citing police papers. James J. Pica, 58, beat Barbara Ann Bezzone, who was found lying on the floor unresponsive with severe injuries at a home on Prospect Street in Nutley around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
