Citizens of Humanity Is Aspen-Bound

Nearly two decades after helping to usher in the premium denim category, Citizens of Humanity , and its family of brands including its namesake label, Agolde and Goldsign, is opening the doors to its first-ever store.

Called Humanity Aspen, the 900-square-foot store will open in Aspen, Colo. on Dec. 22. The store design, and the products it will sell, cull inspiration from nature and community—qualities highly regarded by the locals and visitors who descend on the world-renowned skiing destination.

Humanity Aspen will offer a curated assortment of products from the denim brands alongside other companies that represent the “best in class” in wellness, home, beauty and accessories. Some of the additional brands on board include skincare brands Natureofthings and LESSE, loungewear brand Live the Process and Mizuno Ceramics.

Other unique products will be sold at the store including an Aspen-themed fleece capsule in collaboration with The Haas Brothers to kick off the opening. The Haas Brothers—twin brothers and artists Simon and Nikolai Haas—previously designed T-shirts for Citizens of Humanity to promote voting in 2020.

For the store’s furniture, the company partnered with Theaster Gates, artist and founder of Dorchester Industries, whose practice involves reimagining and preserving materials that would otherwise have been discarded. Aspen wood is used for all the shelving, while the exposed polished chrome for the metal work pays homage to the history of Aspen as an 1800s silver mining town.

“For us at Citizens, we approached the store the same way we approach everything, including the design of our jeans, by respectfully modernizing what is both historical and familiar,” the company stated.

Despite the e-commerce boom, premium denim brands have been expanding their retail footprint with brand-owned stores. AG Jeans, Frame and American Eagle’s new higher-priced denim brand, AE77, have opened new stores in New York City.

Humanity, however, breaks away from the pack with its Aspen locale, but the city is near and dear to Citizen of Humanity’s owner Jared Freedman and family.

“Our owners have been a part of the Aspen community for nearly 40 years and felt it was the perfect location to roll out our retail concept as it’s a destination for people from all over who share a common appreciation for authenticity and craftsmanship,” the brand stated. “Aspen’s inviting community-rooted culture appeals to those who are looking to experience the natural beauty of the outdoors as well as the finest restaurants and shopping.”

Citizens of Humanity is in good company. Streetwear retailer Kith, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, recently opened a “Kithmas” pop-up in Aspen. The store offers a special collection of Kithmas apparel, accessories and home goods, as well as Kith-themed gifts like Swarovski ornaments and Monopoly board games.