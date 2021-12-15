Giants-Cowboys injury news: Short-handed Giants limping into Dallas game

The New York Giants have won 4 football games this year. In the past few weeks they have looked like a team that won't win another this season. But it wasn't always that way. Three of the Giants wins have been less than impressive. The victory over Carolina, in Sam Darnold's last gasp as starting QB, was in doubt until the 4th quarter, and it required a trick play like Dante Pettis' pass to Daniel Jones to happen. The win over Las Vegas was accomplished by mostly ignoring the passing game and letting Derek Carr make mistakes. The win over the Eagles was mostly the product of the defense letting Jalen Hurts' passing lose the game.

