Giants-Cowboys injury news: Short-handed Giants limping into Dallas game

By Ed Valentine
Big Blue View
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants are currently looking as though they will be short-handed for a game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in which they are already looked at as double-digit underdogs. The Giants have three players on the...

www.bigblueview.com

FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Body Camera Footage Released in Dallas Cowboy DWI Arrest

The Colony Police Department just released body and dash-camera footage of a traffic stop that led to the DWI arrest of Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee. “You took that right turn, and you were swerving all over the place, dude,” the officer is heard saying to Kazee after approaching his car.
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys at Giants first injury report: Tony Pollard, Tyron Smith miss practice

Attention now turns toward the Dallas Cowboys upcoming game with the New York Giants. Earlier in the week Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told the press that left tackle Tyron Smith would not play. He aggravated the ankle injury that kept him out for three games and as such he will not be able to go this week. The good news is that Jerry Jones said it shouldn’t be a long-term thing and shouldn’t require any kind of surgery. The Cowboys did not place him on IR which is also a positive sign.
Bradenton Herald

Giants QB Jones not cleared for Dallas; Glennon to start

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is likely to miss his third straight game because of a neck injury. Coach Joe Judge said Wednesday the third-year quarterback still has not been cleared for contact and Mike Glennon will start Sunday against the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (9-4). Jones was hurt...
Big Blue View

How in Heck Did the Giants Beat the Saints?

The New York Giants have won 4 football games this year. In the past few weeks they have looked like a team that won't win another this season. But it wasn't always that way. Three of the Giants wins have been less than impressive. The victory over Carolina, in Sam Darnold's last gasp as starting QB, was in doubt until the 4th quarter, and it required a trick play like Dante Pettis' pass to Daniel Jones to happen. The win over Las Vegas was accomplished by mostly ignoring the passing game and letting Derek Carr make mistakes. The win over the Eagles was mostly the product of the defense letting Jalen Hurts' passing lose the game.
Big Blue View

Giants up to six players now on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The COVID-19 outbreak that is racing around the NFL is not sparing the New York Giants. The Giants announced Wednesday that are now up to six players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, five of whom have tested positive this week. Rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list...
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys at Giants second injury report: DeMarcus Lawrence added to injury report, limited in practice

The Dallas Cowboys are a relatively healthy football team right now, especially for a December in the NFL when the injury list and the IR list is usually long. The Cowboys are going to be missing their starting left tackle, Tyron Smith, on Sunday. But about the only other key contributor on the active roster fighting to play through injury is running back Tony Pollard. Or so we thought. Now, DeMarcus Lawrence's name has popped up on the injury report.
