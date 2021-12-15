ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Drier, warmer weather in November

Colorado County Citizen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlame it on La Niña.By the end of November, nearly half the...

www.coloradocountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Very Mild Finish To Fall, Even Warmer Start To Winter

DENVER (CBS4) – The final day of fall on Monday will be unusually mild again for mid-December. High temperatures will reach at least 60 degrees for most neighborhoods in the Denver metro area and Tuesday should be even warmer. After an official high temperature of 61 degrees in Denver on Sunday, the average temperature this month is now up to 40.2 degrees which is a whopping 8.7 degrees above normal for the final month of the year. (source: CBS) If the month were to have ended on Sunday, it would be the fifth warmest December on record in Denver since 1872. (source: CBS) The ranking will...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Drier
binghamtonhomepage.com

December 20 weather forecast: A little warmer

(Monday, December 20, 2021) Our weather stays fairly quiet for the days leading up to Christmas. Our chances for a white Christmas are looking slimmer and slimmer. After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will rise a little bit more than what we had over the weekend. High pressure...
ENVIRONMENT
kjrh.com

Warmer Weather On The Way

TULSA, Okla. — Turning mostly clear tonight with the low down to 29°. Light winds. Mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy and mid 60s on Thursday. Then mid 70s on Christmas Eve along with windy conditions as a cold front approaches. Wind...
TULSA, OK
WLFI.com

Sunny and warmer today with quiet weather expected

Good Monday morning! Today is the last day of fall and it will end on a warmer note. Our normal high for today is 37 with a normal low of 23. This morning, however, we are seeing lows in the mid-20s. By this afternoon temperatures will get up into the lower to mid-40s with sunshine.
LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Sunny & Chilly Start To The Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore area woke up Monday to the coldest air we’ve seen since last winter. The low at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport was a harsh 27° with the suburbs north and west starting their day in the upper teens and low 20s. Thanks to high pressure in control of the forecast, plenty of sunshine is in store, with some clouds arriving Tuesday afternoon. Despite the beautiful blue skies, temperatures will struggle to surpass the low 40s. That means we won’t make it to the normal high for the day, which is 46°. Another very cold night is in store, with temperatures...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wevv.com

All I Want for Christmas Is Warmer Weather

It was a cool and clear start to our shortened work week; after only reaching 42° in Evansville earlier today, our clear skies will allow temperatures to sharply fall this evening and overnight. After seeing temps dip to 32° by 10 o’clock, we’ll fall to 27° early Tuesday morning. Despite our chilly start to our Tuesday, the combination of sunshine and southerly winds much of the day will help propel temperatures back into the mid to upper 40s area-wide; we will reach 47° in Evansville Tuesday afternoon.
EVANSVILLE, IN
CBS Pittsburgh

No Wintry Weather Expected For First Day Of Winter

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is the first day of winter, but there won’t be much wintry weather to look forward to. Tuesday will also be the shortest day of the year. In addition to being the shortest day, it will also be the longest night of the year. For the latest weather forecasts for our area, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly night ahead, sunshine and warmer weather returning

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures remain very chilly this afternoon thanks to the cloud cover and rain earlier this morning, but thankfully we are drying things out this afternoon despite the lack of sunshine. Enjoy the cooler weather while it last though as changes make a return heading into the middle of the week and especially as we get closer to Christmas with temperatures warming quickly.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
wach.com

A wet Tuesday for the Midlands, drier by the holidays

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Wet weather moves into the Midlands on top of cooler weather. Tuesday starts off of the dry side with overcast skies. By lunch time, showers start to pick up as a low pressure center slides to the south. In the evening, most of the Midlands should...
COLUMBIA, SC
cbslocal.com

Denver Weather: Very Mild Finish To Fall, Even Warmer Start To Winter

DENVER (CBS4) – The final day of fall on Monday will be unusually mild again for mid-December. High temperatures will reach at least 60 degrees for most neighborhoods in the Denver metro area and Tuesday should be even warmer. After an official high temperature of 61 degrees in Denver...
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Sunny Skies For This Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be mostly clear skies will continue. A brief cool-down on Wednesday before much warmer temps for Christmas Eve. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, Monday ties the “Latest First Measurable Snow” for Chicago. Meaning, this winter season will have the least measurable snowfall on record, assuming we get measurable snow. (Credit: CBS)  Also, with only a trace of snow reported for December 2021, this is the least snowy December on record. It’s also tied with three other Decembers. It looks like we’re looking unlikely to pick up snow in the next week. (Credit: CBS) Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 24. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 41. Extended Forecast:  Highs drop into the low 30s for Wednesday but climb back into the 50s by Christmas Eve. Temperatures looks to drop a bit by Christmas Day.  
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy