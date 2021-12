The New York Rangers have had surprising success so far this season. But they’ve struggled slightly during this recent stretch of games. They’ve lost three of their last five after winning seven straight. This says a lot about where the team in their development process to become a contender. The Rangers are a better team than they were last year, but are experiencing some adversity right now. They need to use this as a learning opportunity in order to improve into a real contender.

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO