ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Pine Manor Community structure fire

By Cashara Quinn
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EYGQw_0dNqNR0x00

The South Trail Fire Department was dispatched to the Pine Manor community around 7:44 p.m. due to a structure fire.

When units arrived to the scene, there were met with heavy smoke and visible flames coming from the duplex. The fire was extinguished quickly with assistance from the Iono McGregor Fire District and Lee County Public Safety. The people inside of the duplex self evacuated and were confirmed to be safe.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, but it started in the bathroom. The Red Cross was called to assist those who were living in the two units. The back unit sustained heavier damage than the front, but both will need extensive repairs.

Comments / 0

Related
Messenger

Fire destroys FD home

No one was injured Tuesday morning when a fire broke out in a Fort Dodge home. Fort Dodge Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 3102 N. 15th St., Lot No. 76, shortly after 7 a.m. when a neighbor called to report it. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy flames coming...
FORT DODGE, IA
KEVN

Entire structure lost to fire in Deadwood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On December 5, the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department along with fire units from Lead, Spearfish, and Whitewood responded to a business fire at 224 Main Street (Stretch’s Glass) in Central City. The fire consumed the entire building. The Deadwood Police Department, Lead Police Department, Lawrence County Sherriff Department, Lawrence County Emergency Management and Lead-Deadwood Monument Ambulance Service, Whitewood and Lead Auxiliary, Black Hills Energy and MDU also assisted with the fire.
DEADWOOD, SD
WHIZ

Fatal Fire Under Investigation

A 29-year-old man lost his life Thursday morning in a Zanesville house fire. Zanesville Fire Department was called to the scene around 5:45a.m. Thursday morning for a fire at 1034 Woodlawn Avenue. When crews arrived the home was fully engulfed and some family members were out of the home. They...
ZANESVILLE, OH
wesb.com

Olean House Fire

A house fire in Olean caused an estimated $20,000 in damages. Olean Fire Department responded to a fire on 17th Street Tuesday at a little after 7 pm on Tuesday. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire but not before it had caused devastating damage to the detached garage and minor damage to the exterior of the house.
OLEAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Structure#Structure Fire#Accident#Pine Manor Community#Lee County Public Safety#The Red Cross
actionnewsnow.com

Juvenile dead after structure fire in Chico, cause of fire not released

CHICO, Calif. - Update Dec. 17 at 9:05 p.m.: On Friday afternoon, fire crews responded to a residential structure fire located at 421 Oak St. in West Chico and confirmed that a juvenile died. When crews arrived they found a working residential structure fire on the first floor of a...
CHICO, CA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Fire engulfs structure in Natchez

Natchitoches Parish Fire Department 5 and the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a structure fire in Natchez shortly after midnight on Dec. 16. On arrival, members found a fully involved residential structure. Defensive fire attack was utilized with caution taken for life and involved electrical lines to the structure. There were no injuries.
NATCHEZ, LA
WFMJ.com

Victim identified in fatal structure fire in Warren garage

Warren Police have identified the victim of a fatal structure fire that ravaged a Warren garage Monday night. According to a police report, the victim was identified as Daniel F. Harigan (49) of Warren. Harigan's body was found in the ruins of a garage destroyed by fire in Warren Monday...
WARREN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
977wmoi.com

GFD Respond to Single-Story Structure Fire

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon, December 14th, at 2:07 pm. The response included all three stations and the 12 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, smoke was showing from the West side of the single-story home. Battalion Chief Derek Perry established command and the Central Station crew made entry into the home and made their way into the basement to extinguish the fire. Fire crews also located and rescued five puppies. There were no injuries reported. The fire is still under investigation by Galesburg Fire and Police Department Investigators.
GALESBURG, IL
krcgtv.com

Cause of structure fire in vacant building under investigation

JEFFERSON CITY — The State Fire Marshal reported an investigation is underway after a structure fire in the 300 block of Jackson Street. According to a press release, the Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the fire at 8:46 p.m. Monday. The release said flames were coming from a...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kq2.com

Fire crews battle structure fire south of downtown St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Multiple fire trucks, EMS and police responded to a structure fire at Locust and Seventh streets around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening. A fire inspector said six people lived in the building, five of them got out of the building and the sixth person was already gone.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Two killed in structure fire outside of Gower

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were killed in a structure fire outside of Gower early Tuesday morning, according to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office. In a news release, the Clinton County Sheriff said at 7:25 a.m. the Communications Center received multiple 911 calls of a residential structure fire south of unincorporated Gower.
GOWER, MO
Mount Olive Tribune

Fire destroys downtown business

Investigators continue to determine the cause of a late-morning fire that destroyed one business and damaged four others in downtown Mount Olive last Wednesday. A little after 11 a.m., Sylvie Thrift Store owner Sylvie Brognon heard a popping sound come from the rear area of the building. She saw smoke, vacated the premises and immediately called 911.
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
FingerLakes1.com

Firefighters battle structure fire in Wolcott

Firefighters in Wayne County were called to a serious one-story residential structure fire on Thursday. Fair Haven and Wolcott were both called to the scene of a fire on Wall Street Road in Wolcott. When first responders arrived on-scene they found a single-story residential structure fully-involved, according to our partners...
WOLCOTT, NY
WDTV

Power lines down, structure fire reported in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Reports of a fire on Oral Lake Rd. were called in at 3:31 a.m. Wednesday morning, with power lines being brought down in that area. Harrison County Emergency Services (EMS) officials tell 5 News it is unclear if the downed powerlines caused the fire, or if the fire caused the downed powerlines.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Morganton News Herald

Fire departments respond to structure fire in eastern Burke

Fire departments from multiple counties have responded to a serious structure fire on Wilkies Grove Church Road in the George Hildebran community. The fire started just before 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, according to scanner traffic. About a half mile of Wilkies Grove Church Road is closed from George Hildebrand...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
willmarradio.com

Fires damage structures in Willmar, near Morton

(Morton MN-) Fires yesterday damaged a hog barn near Morton and a garage in Willmar. The Renville County Sheriff's Department says at 2:09 p.m. they were called to a hog barn fire on County Road 2, about 3 miles northwest of Morton. There were no hogs in the barn at the time, and the fire began on the east side of one of the buildings due to an electrical issue. The barn is owned by Richard and Debra Scheffler.
MORTON, MN
WBOY 12 News

Structure fire in Grafton destroys shed, damages home

GRAFTON, W.Va – A fire broke out Sunday evening in Taylor County. The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. along Paradise Cove Road which is off Knottsville Road. Fire departments from Grafton, Fellowsville, and Flemington were on the scene. According to firefighters on scene, the fire caused damage to a house, a garage and […]
GRAFTON, WV
wjle.com

Man Perishes in Tuesday Night Structure Fire

A structure fire at a residence on Jacobs Pillar Road Tuesday night claimed a life. The man was reportedly upstairs at his 5056 Jacobs Pillar Road home when the fire started, and he couldn’t escape. Central dispatch received the fire call at around 8 p.m. County firefighters, DeKalb EMS,...
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy