Lancaster EMS to increase wages for workers with hopes to fill positions

By Lauren Rude
 2 days ago

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster EMS has been feeling the squeeze lately. The pandemic only made things worse for the industry. With staffing being its biggest problem, they are hoping to turn it around by reallocating $700,000 to increase the wage of its workers.

Lancaster EMS says they are down 24 positions and added that it can be a lot when it’s flooded with calls.

First graduating class of Lancaster EMT academy helps with staffing shortages

“With the dangers of what they have to do, it was the one thing that we could do at this point to help sustain our workforce. Make sure we are there 24/7 to be able to treat the individuals we care for here in Lancaster County,” Rick Pearson, Lancaster EMS.

EMTs will now start at $19 an hour while paramedics will make $25 an hour. For more information on positions or how to join their EMT academy, visit Lancaster EMS’s website by clicking here .

