The island of Blackreef in Arkane and Bethesda's new time loop FPS Deathloop is filled with all kinds of crazy characters. From self proclaimed rock gods like Frank Spicer, to the strange masked followers of Aeon. There is one strange follower that stands out more than the rest though... this is the (Mostly) Naked character that can appear on each map. There is a mostly naked character not just within each of the four districts of Deathloop, but during each available time of the game across Morning, Noon, Afternoon, and Night. In our Deathloop Deathday Suit Trophy Guide we'll go over where you need to go at each of these times to find your target.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO