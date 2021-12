A month after its initial release, Activision has now announced the Season 1 content roadmap for both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific. As you’d expect, the first season of the two titles will offer gamers a whole range of new maps, weapons and operators to play with. On the Vanguard front, two new maps will kick off the period, with the introduction of Paradise and the return of Radar, a remastered version of Dome from the 2008 installment World at War. The Control game mode will be coming back alongside two additional perks and a new Incendiary Lethal Grenade for your loadout preferences.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO