The Australian dollar bounced a bit on Monday to kick off the week on the right foot. The 0.70 level has offered a certain amount of support at this point, which is to be expected considering it is such a large, round, psychologically significant figure. The 0.70 level will attract a lot of attention, but to the upside I think we have plenty of resistance that we need to pay close attention to.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO