With the new season around the corner, it's time to take a look at the format for the upcoming Call of Duty League Season. According to CoD League's official statement on their website, for the 2022 season, the Call of Duty League will feature 12 teams playing four regular season Majors on a hybrid LAN/online model. The game modes for 2022 will be Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Control.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO