Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him About Tag Team Wrestling

In an interview with Metro, Austin Theory spoke about his run on the main roster so far and his interactions with chairman Vince McMahon. Here are highlights:. On his main roster run so far: “It’s definitely a huge experience, just because of the caliber and level that these guys are on. Look at Survivor Series for example, look at how many guys in that match have been the world champion, so that was a huge jump for me. Then already going after the WWE championship, everybody knows that’s a title that’s been around forever. It’s a lot to take in, like I said I’ve just got to slow myself down and just enjoy it all.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO