NBA

Alvin Gentry Tests Positive For COVID-19

RealGM
 3 days ago

Alvin Gentry has tested positive for COVID-19 and won't coach on Wednesday...

basketball.realgm.com

Comments / 0

ClutchPoints

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns calls Lakers big man Anthony Davis ‘too small’ after bullying and scoring on him

Anthony Davis had virtually every type of bad luck happen to him in the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Davis failed to finish the game, heading to the locker room twice, due to a knee contusion. Adding insult to injury, this use of brute force by Karl-Anthony Towns put Davis to shame, no thanks to the former’s “too small” gesture after the bucket.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Washington Wizards#The Sacramento Kings
RealGM

Lakers Sign Isaiah Thomas To 10-Day Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers will sign Isaiah Thomas from the Grand Rapids Gold on a 10-day contract under the hardship exception. Thomas scored 42 points in his first game with the team. The Lakers considered signing Thomas in the offseason. Thomas previously played for the Lakers during the 17-18 season.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid run to check in on Nicolas Claxton after enduring career-ending fall during 76ers vs Nets clash

The pressure seems to be high on Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets who are left majorly short-handed as the Christmas Day bonanza is approaching. However, in their most recent matchup against the Joel Embiid led Philadelphia 76ers, the Barclays Center had another scary moment when Nicolas Claxton took a heavy fall, making even the players on the court worry about his safety. As a result of which both KD and Embiid came rushing in to check upon the concerned player.
NBA
NBC Sports

NBA execs believe Simmons trade will involve 1 of 3 teams

The quasi-target date of Dec. 15 for possible movement on the Ben Simmons trade front has come and gone, and nothing seems to have changed in the Sixers' pursuit for a deal. We might be in for a long winter of more buzz, speculation, and general angst among fans over which front office will finally step up and lift this burden off Sixers fans' shoulders.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Nets big 3 all test positive, now what?

The wave of breakthrough COVID cases continues to impact the Brooklyn Nets. A day after learning Kyrie Irving was being allowed back to play for road games, the Nets’ next superstar to enter the health-and-safety protocols was none other than the team’s MVP candidate, Kevin Durant. Just as we were beginning to digest that blockbuster news story, we got more. Now Irving, not vaccinated, has entered protocols as well. All of this comes just a couple days after James Harden entered protocols.
NBA

