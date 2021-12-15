ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee Canyon reopening Rabbit Peak on Friday

By Ana Rodriguez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x3o8T_0dNqLGTm00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon will be reopening Rabbit Peak on Dec. 17 and will open the Peak’s chairlift.

Day passes are available now, and guests can purchase daily lift tickets in advance online for $29. Guests must book ski, snowboard, boot, and helmet rentals online before visiting.

Lee Canyon has now received 17 inches of snow, bringing the total snowfall for the mountain this year to 35 inches. Those traveling to the canyon should check road conditions at www.NVroads.com .

Following state and county COVID-19 guidelines, face masks are mandatory while indoors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iOiM7_0dNqLGTm00
(Credit: Lee Canyon Webcams)

Lee Canyon is open daily during the winter from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information can be found at www.leecanyonlv.com .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

