Lee Canyon reopening Rabbit Peak on Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon will be reopening Rabbit Peak on Dec. 17 and will open the Peak’s chairlift.

Day passes are available now, and guests can purchase daily lift tickets in advance online for $29. Guests must book ski, snowboard, boot, and helmet rentals online before visiting.

Lee Canyon has now received 17 inches of snow, bringing the total snowfall for the mountain this year to 35 inches. Those traveling to the canyon should check road conditions at www.NVroads.com .

Following state and county COVID-19 guidelines, face masks are mandatory while indoors.

(Credit: Lee Canyon Webcams)

Lee Canyon is open daily during the winter from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information can be found at www.leecanyonlv.com .

