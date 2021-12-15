ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school roundup: Yeanay powers Colts past Dunnellon

By From staff reports
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 2 days ago
Sammie Yeanay scored 29 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to lead the North Marion boys basketball team to a 56-42 victory at Dunnellon on Tuesday night.

Elijah Walton and Jeriahmiah Mack each chipped in with 11 points for NMHS.

The Tigers were led by Aramys Rodriguez (14 points, 11 rebounds, 6 steals) and Devontae Grant (12 points, 3 steals).

North Marion (5-0) will visit Forest on Thursday at 7 p.m., while Dunnellon (5-3) will visit Brooksville Hernando on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Forest 69, Belleview 41: At BHS, the Rattlers got 17 points from Amarion Dudley and 12 from Cori Johnson.

FHS (6-3) will host North Marion on Thursday at 7 p.m., while Belleview (2-5) will visit Vanguard on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville 66, Vanguard 52: At GHS, 10 players scored for the Knights, led by Lionel Manning (11 points), Cam Powell (9 points), D’Mareon Manning (8 points) and Rickey Harrell (6 points).

VHS (2-5) will host Belleview on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Lake Weir 62, Tavares 58: At THS, the Hurricanes got big games from Tyrone Smith (27 points, 5 steals, 4 assists), Jordan Gimenez (19 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals), Aaron Forshee (4 points, 11 rebounds) and Amari Kiner (7 points, 9 rebounds).

LWHS (5-3) will host St. John Lutheran on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Meadowbrook 54, Palatka Peniel Baptist 23: At Meadowbrook, the Mustangs were led by Coy Sizemore (20 points), Will Henry (9 points) and Josh Garboden (7 points).

Meadowbrook (7-1) will host Cornerstone Academy on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

HEART 48, Starke Northside 34: At Northside, Falcons senior Alyssa Keister scored 17 points, among them the 1,000th of her career, to lead the Falcons to a win.

Keister also had 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Teammates Katie Tagliaferro (22 points, 18 rebounds, 3 steals) and Abbey Keister (13 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals) had big games, as well.

HEART (12-3) will visit Orlando Heritage Prep on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Dunnellon 65, Lake Weir 57: At LWHS, the Tigers were led by Kmari Williams (32 points, 8 assists, 6 steals, 3 rebounds) and Tatiana Matthews (31 points, 5 assists, 3 steals).

DHS (9-1) will visit Trenton on Friday at 8 p.m., while the Hurricanes (5-4) will visit Meadowbrook on Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Gainesville 38, West Port 36: At WPHS, the Wolf Pack were led by 2020-21 Star-Banner player of the year Mia Lake (10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals) and Mileyka Rodriquez Mercado (4 points, 6 assists, 3 steals).

West Port (6-1) will visit North Marion (6-1) on Thursday at 6 p.m. in a matchup between two of the county’s best teams.

Vanguard 33, The Villages 27: At VHS, the Knights used a 15-2 third quarter to separate themselves from the Buffalo. Rain Smith (12 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals), Jyla Gunsby (8 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals) and Makiya Mitchell (5 points, 2 steals) paced VHS.

Vanguard (6-4) will visit West Port on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Meadowbrook 49, Palatka Peniel Baptist 4: At Meadowbrook, the hosts ran out to a 23-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back. Nine Mustangs scored, led by Lanina Murillo (9 points, 4 rebounds), Angel Ross (8 points, 5 steals) and Sade Smith (7 points, 3 assists, 3 steals).

Meadowbrook (6-2) will host The Villages on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Redeemer Christian 29, St. John 7: At Redeemer, the hosts were led by Becca DiBlasi (10 points, 5 steals), Jocelyn Meyer (8 points, 3 steals) and Sadie Wilke (24 rebounds).

Redeemer (5-1) will visit Countryside Christian on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Boys soccer

West Port 1, Pierson Taylor 1: At WPHS, Gadiel Cortes had a first-half goal for the Wolf Pack, while teammate Jake Goebel finished with 3 saves.

West Port (8-1-1) will visit The Villages on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Mount Dora Christian Academy 3, Dunnellon 0: At MDCA, the Tigers (1-8) will visit Belleview on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Girls soccer

North Marion 4, Lake Weir 0: At NMHS, the Colts (2-7) got 3 first-half goals and will visit West Port on Wednesday at 6 p.m., while LWHS (2-4-1) will host Belleview on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Orlando Edgewater 3, Forest 0: At Edgewater, the hosts scored 3 second-half goals to claim the win. FHS (4-5-1) will visit Buchholz on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Buchholz 6, Vanguard 1: At BHS, the Knights (5-3) will host The Villages on Friday at 6 p.m.

