Indiana State

Gov. Holcomb Awards $500 Million to Indiana READI Regions in Uniquely Innovative, Nationally Recognized Program

By Kevin Green
Greensburg Daily News
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) Board of Directors approved plans today to award $500 million to support regional development plans across 17 regions representing all 92 counties. This competitive process considered applications for the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration...

Greensburg Daily News

Area businesses awarded grants

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Economic Development Corporation, in partnership with Conexus Indiana, has announced the fifth round of awards totaling more than $3.6 million in Manufacturing Readiness Grants to 44 Indiana businesses to support a projected $23 million in technology-based capital investment across Indiana. “Historically, manufacturing has been the...
ECONOMY
Greensburg Daily News

Meyer receives Lilly scholarship

BATESVILLE – The Ripley County Community Foundation is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Ripley County, Emily Meyer of Batesville High School. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character and leadership. “It is an honor to...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Greensburg Daily News

New K-9 added to ISP-Versailles Post

VERSAILLES – The Indiana State Police Versailles Post has added a new K-9 team to their ranks. Trooper Jordan Craig and his K-9 partner Franky recently graduated from the ISP K-9 Academy in Indianapolis. The 12-week course covers a variety of training including more than 400 hours learning obedience, narcotics detection and other K-9 patrol functions.
INDIANA STATE
Greensburg Daily News

DUKE Energy donates to mental health needs

PLAINFIELD – The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded nine grants totaling $255,000 to programs that help Indiana communities grappling with mental health and substance abuse needs. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen a rise in mental health and substance use disorders across Indiana,” said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
