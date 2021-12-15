Gov. Holcomb Awards $500 Million to Indiana READI Regions in Uniquely Innovative, Nationally Recognized Program

STATEHOUSE — The Indiana Senate is now accepting applications for the 2022 Senate Page Program, said State Sen. Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg). Through the full-day program, students in grades six through 12 can tour Indiana’s Statehouse, listen to debates and help staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students also have the opportunity to meet with their state senator.

