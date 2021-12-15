Listen: Rob Ninkovich explains why he expects Patriots to 'kill' Colts

Saturday night's Patriots-Colts game in Indianapolis should be a good one between two competitive teams.

But not according to former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich. He expects New England to roll.

“The Patriots are going to kill the Colts," he said Wednesday on The Greg Hill Show. "I sound like an old guy again, there’s not much toughness in the league anymore. There’s no toughness. You have guys trying to get flags on every play. … The Patriots are going to roll them because they are built like an old-school team that wants to run the football down their throat. The rest of the league, they are finesse. It’s a finesse league. Everyone is finesse.”

Listen to Ninkovich's full reasoning, which begins around 11:00.