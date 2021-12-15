ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Ocugen Stock Jumped Today

By Keith Speights
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were jumping 13.9% higher as of 3:28 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The big gain came after data from a third-party study showed a promising immune response against variants of concern from COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for up to six months.

So what

The results from the study haven't been peer-reviewed yet. However, they appear to be encouraging. The data showed that Covaxin achieved an immune response similar to that of natural COVID-19 infection in terms of antibody levels as well as levels of memory B cells and CD4+ T cells. This data stands in stark contrast to the waning efficacy observed with messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines with the delta variant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F4a8j_0dNqKoXp00

Image source: Getty Images.

Ocugen has marketing rights for Covaxin in the U.S. and Canada. The biotech stock rose in large part because investors interpreted the results announced today as an indication that Covaxin could be effective against the fast-spreading omicron variant.

Granted, the data didn't include an analysis of the omicron variant. Because Covaxin generated a robust immune response with other variants of concern, though, there's optimism that similar results could be seen with omicron.

Now what

It remains to be seen how Covaxin fares with the omicron variant. There's a real possibility that it could be more effective than currently available vaccines, though. Instead of targeting only the spike protein as these vaccines do, Covaxin is a whole-virion inactivated vaccine.

Ocugen plans to report results from its own study evaluating Covaxin against the omicron variant when the data are available. The biggest challenge for the company, however, is securing authorization for Covaxin in the U.S. and/or Canada.

10 stocks we like better than Ocugen, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ocugen, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocgn#Ocugen Inc#Motley Fool Stock Advisor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

$100 Invested In Tesla 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 70.33% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In TSLA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.47 shares of Tesla at the time with $100. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 85.89%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $930.87 billion.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

5 Top-Ranked Dividend Growth Stocks for 2022

As volatility and uncertainty continue to threaten the bull market going into the New Year, dividend investing seems to be a better bet. Though it does not offer dramatic price appreciation, the strategy is a major source of consistent income for investors to create wealth when returns from the equity market are at risk.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 of the Best Stocks to Buy With $100 in 2022

Whether you're a growth, value, or income investor, there are bargains to be found right now. In a little over 15 days, we'll turn the page on what should go down as another outperforming year for Wall Street. The broad-based S&P 500 was higher by 25% through this past weekend, which more than doubles up its average annual total return of 11% over the past four decades.
STOCKS
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock: Here’s When To Buy The Dip

Not long ago, after Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report had a great day of performance on December 15, I asked: will the Fed-driven meltup continue? I clearly jinxed the market, and AAPL shares tanked the very next day. Current shareholders and potential investors must be wondering: has...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
147K+
Followers
72K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy