Omicron variant of COVID reported in suburban Cook County

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been discovered in suburban Cook County.

The unidentified infected person is not suffering from any symptoms and had at least two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

“As expected, Omicron has arrived in suburban Cook County and we must take every possible precaution to prevent this highly-contagious variant from spreading rapidly,” Dr. Rachel Rubin of the Cook County Department of Public Health said in a news release.

“Vaccinations, including booster shots, are vital. Masking indoors in all public spaces is mandated in the county and must continue. And we urge unvaccinated residents to not attend any holiday celebrations or social events during this time.”

The announcement Wednesday comes a week after Illinois health officials reported the first case of Omicron in a Chicagoan who made contact with an infected person visiting here from another state.

The Cook County Public Health Department is currently testing for other cases of Omicron while warning that the Delta variant is still surging.