ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nick Cannon opens up about baby Zen’s passing: I wish I could’ve done more

By Black Information Network
New Pittsburgh Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, Nick Cannon shared the devastating news that his 5-month-old son, Zen, passed away after a short battle with brain cancer. He revealed Zen’s passing on The Nick Cannon Show, dedicating the broadcast to his “beautiful son.”. Cannon has now sat down with People to...

newpittsburghcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Brittany Bell
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Shares New Tattoo Honoring Late Son Zen 4 Days After His Death — Photo

Nick Cannon is paying tribute to his late son, Zen, with some special ink after the 5-month-old’s tragic death from brain cancer. Nick Cannon is honoring his late son, Zen, in a touching way. The actor, 41, shared on his eponymous daytime talk show on Friday that he got a tattoo of the 5-month-old who died on Dec. 5 from brain cancer to pay tribute. “This is a week where I’ve seen so much love. More love than I’ve probably ever experienced so even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y’all,” he told the audience before sharing a photo of the tattoo during the show’s “Pic of the Day” segment.
CELEBRITIES
People

Alyssa Scott Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Her and Nick Cannon's Late Son Zen: 'Love You for Eternity'

Alyssa Scott is mourning the death of her and Nick Cannon's 5-month-old son, Zen, who died of a brain tumor. On Wednesday, Scott shared an emotional tribute on Instagram to Zen and the times she shared with him before his death on Sunday. The post — a video montage — is paired with Jhené Aiko's song "Promises," and a heartfelt message from Scott was written in the caption.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Nick Cannon praises Alyssa Scott as 'strongest woman I've ever seen' days after their five-month-old son Zen tragically died from brain tumor

Nick Cannon praised the mother of his late baby boy as the 'strongest' woman he knew after making the sad announcement this week that their son died. The television personality had nothing but positive words for model Alyssa Scott, with whom he shared son Zen when he told viewers of his show that the baby passed away last weekend.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Nick Cannon Bonded With Baby Mama Brittany Bell & Son Golden As Late Zen's Health Took A Turn

Finding solace with his family. Nick Cannon made sure to spend quality time with his family while his late son Zen's health was deteriorating. Earlier this week, the Wild N' Out host revealed his 5-month-old baby — whom he shares with Alyssa Scott — passed away due to a brain tumor. While sharing the tragic news on the Tuesday, December 7, episode of The Nick Cannon Show, the actor tearfully explained Zen's health took a turn for the worst after Thanksgiving.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Alyssa Scott Mourns Late Son Zen, Says 'It Has Been An Honor And Privilege Being Your Mommy'

Alyssa Scott has paid tribute to her and Nick Cannon's late son, Zen. As previously reported by OK!, the 5-month-old passed away earlier this month of a brain tumor. Scott shared a montage of clips of the baby on Instagram, while Jhené Aiko's "Promises" played in the background. "Oh my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away," the grieving mama began her caption. "It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Tumors
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Ok Magazine

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Alyssa Scott Reportedly Blindsided By Host Announcing 5-Month-Old Son Zen's Death On TV

Nick Cannon recently revealed his son Zen tragically died of a brain tumor. As OK! reported, The Nick Cannon Show host tearfully announced his baby boy’s passing on the Tuesday, December 7, episode of his talk show. And while both Nick and Zen's mom, Alyssa Scott, addressed their child's passing on Instagram after the heartbreaking episode, the grieving mama reportedly "didn't know" the 41-year-old was going to announce their five-month-old Zen's death on TV.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

See Nick Cannon's tattoo tribute to his late son

Nick Cannon is showing off the new tattoo he got in honor of his late 5-month-old son, Zen. The 41-year-old TV personality shared an image of the tattoo Friday during the "Pic of the Day" segment on "The Nick Cannon Show." "This is a week where I've seen so much...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Alyssa Scott Mourns Death Of Son With Nick Cannon, Zen, With Heartbreaking Video Tribute

Alyssa Scott paid tribute to her son Zen, who she shared with Nick Cannon, by sharing old videos of him on her Instagram Stories. Following the heartbreaking news that her five-month-old son Zen had died of a brain tumor on Sunday December 5, Alyssa Scott took to her Instagram Stories on Monday December 6 to share videos of her little boy. The heart-wrenching clips, show the baby boy lying down, as his mother speaks to him.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy