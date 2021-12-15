ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parcel consultancy Shipware to merge with spend management firm SIB

By Mark Solomon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParcel delivery consultancy Shipware LLC said Wednesday it has merged with SIB Fixed Cost Reduction, a company that provides spend management services across a wide range of industries. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. San Diego-based Shipware said it will retain its brand, management and employees. Rob...

Related
freightwaves.com

Postal Service stands out in latest peak delivery performance report

The three major parcel carriers’ peak-season delivery performances for the week ending Dec. 11 were roughly in line with the prior week’s levels, while the U.S. Postal Service reported the best year-over-year improvement, according to data published Friday by consultancy ShipMatrix Inc. From Dec. 5-11, the Postal Service...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Forward Air announces its largest pay increase for independent contractors

Forward Air announced Thursday its biggest pay hike for independent contractors hauling freight in the company’s less-than-truckload and truckload units. Per-mile pay was raised 15 cents for independent contractor fleet partners. The pay increase also includes its independent contractor teams and solo drivers. The pay increase is the third...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Recycling software startup Rubicon to go public via $2 bln SPAC deal

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Leonardo DiCaprio-backed Rubicon Technologies, a software maker for waste and recycling solutions, on Thursday agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Founder SPAC (FOUN.O) in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2 billion. Climate awareness and investor interest in sustainable business...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Genuine Parts Company paying $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group in industrial deal

Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Accenture Acquires Energy Consulting Firm Zestgroup

Accenture has acquired Zestgroup, a services firm specializing in energy transitions, net carbon-zero projects and procurement of renewables. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 786 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. Also, this is the second Accenture acquisition that we’ve...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Raley’s Completes Bashas’ Acquisition, Creates New Business Entity

With the completion of its earlier announced Bashas’ acquisition, this week Raley’s of West Sacramento, Calif., has said the Bashas’ Company will join a newly formed enterprise: The Raley’s Companies.The deal combines Bashas’ with a larger portfolio of retail and technology holdings controlled and managed by The Raley’s Companies.
CHANDLER, AZ
freightwaves.com

Lanefinder pivots to tackle trucking insurance

Recruiting software company YouCruit received an $11.5 million investment in September specifically to enhance the capabilities of its trucking industry job marketplace application called Lanefinder. Now it’s turning its focus to trucking insurance. YouCruit co-founder and CEO Mats Holmback told FreightWaves that a number of trucking companies and drivers...
INDUSTRY
bizjournals

With e-commerce surge, apartment owners, managers look for new parcel-management solutions

Apartment property owners and managers are seeing a pandemic-induced surge in package deliveries. Among 2,000 apartment properties evaluated, package processing is up 50% compared to 2019, according to August data from automated-locker provider Package Concierge Inc. It found properties it surveyed managed more than 68% more packages in the second quarter of 2020 than Q2 2019.
ECONOMY
BBC

Logistics: 'Finding warehouse staff a significant challenge'

The shortage of lorry drivers is causing high-profile disruption for businesses this year, but the logistics industry is struggling to recruit for warehouse roles too. With companies in the middle of their busiest time of the year, BBC News went to one Bedfordshire firm to see how it was coping.
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

DSC keynote: Autonomous transport will spawn massive truckload consolidation

An inevitable shift to autonomous transportation will, at some point, trigger massive consolidation among U.S. truckload carriers, reshape the rivalry between trucking and railroading, and rationalize the transactional and relationship roles played by freight brokers, a leading analyst said Wednesday in a keynote address during FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Convoy helps appliance distributor handle high demand amid inventory, labor constraints

The past 18 months conjured a perfect storm for the largest independent distributor of appliances in the United States. While appliance retailers remained open as an essential business, inventory was scarce due to international supply chain issues. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Almo Corp. historically relied on less-than-truckload freight for the appliances...
INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Billion-dollar Tech Startups Ouster, Arctic Wolf Tap Legal Heads

Billion-dollar tech startups Ouster Inc. and Arctic Wolf Networks Inc. announced new legal chiefs after one merged with a blank-check company and the other completed a funding round. Adam Dolinko joins Ouster as general counsel after its former legal chief and ex-Tesla Inc. lawyer Myra Pasek left to join agricultural...
BUSINESS
foodlogistics.com

Additional Investment in U.S. Freight Needed to Improve Supply Chain Reliability

As vehicle travel returns to pre-pandemic levels and federal transportation funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) begins to reach states, it will be critical that states make additional investments to improve the efficiency and condition of the nation’s freight network to minimize supply chain disruptions, according to a new report released today by TRIP.
TRAFFIC

