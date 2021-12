SAN ANGELO – The Concho Valley might not have a white Christmas this year, but there is a slight chance of snow Saturday evening into Sunday morning heading into Christmas week. According to Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, a strong cold front will move through the Big Country down into the Concho Valley late Friday into Saturday morning. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the area as the cold front moves through. The best chances for rain will be in the eastern counties in the Heartland and Hill Country overnight. …

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO