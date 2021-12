90 Day Fiancé alum Jason Hitch has died after suffering complications from COVID-19, according to his sister. He was 45. The reality star’s sibling Shannon confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 15, that Hitch died on Tuesday, December 14, while in the ICU of a hospital in Florida. She said that he was not vaccinated against the virus, and his family did not believe he had any preexisting conditions. She claimed that he died from complications of coronavirus and possibly other factors too.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO