Writing with a Sense of Taste

So much has changed in the last two years, it's sometimes difficult to keep track of every little turn of the screw. In the old days, I used social media, emails to friends and even this column to track the various changes, moods, ideas and events that crossed the boundaries of my orb of conscious being. Music, culture and politics all meshed in this 21st century multimedia diary to form a (semi) coherent perspective of the world at large, both local and global. However, the Setlist is no longer a weekly publication as new variants pop up and the plague continues while the anti-vaxxers enjoy a nice perch in the marketplace of ideas in this, the smartest country in the history of the world. I got rid of most social media after the election, and I barely talk about politics and culture in any forum anymore, since I believe that the time to make things better has passed. What's coming in '22 and '24 is likely horrifying. The jokes that people used to make about Idiocracy being a documentary will likely be retooled soon for The Purge series. And I can think globally and act locally all I want, but when my local liberal government representatives pick up union endorsements and then vote against pro-labor measures for pandemic workers before getting nice promotions themselves, I have to admit defeat and move on with my life. I've got books to read while I still have a warm place in which to read them.

ARCATA, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO