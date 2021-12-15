ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Writing with a Sense of Taste

By Dana Ferrante
Boston University
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn CAS seminar, what students’ final projects serve up ranges from the history of pizza to cooking in video games. Few undergraduates can cite tasting chocolate and cheeses, sniffing spices, and scoffing down a $1 oyster among their assignments this semester. But in Jamie Robertson’s College of Arts & Sciences seminar...

www.bu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
middlebury.edu

Writing Center

On December 9th, we will host a virtual write-in for students working on final projects. Peer writing tutors and I will be on hand to work with student writers, set goals, and engage in contemplative writing practices. Register here. Write With Us. Don’t write or think alone! Writing is a...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Mahnoor Chaudhry

Writing is Happiness

At a very young age, my journey of writing began. I remember the first time I wrote when I was an intermediate student. It was a piece of poetry that I showed to my mother. My mother gave me a pretty warm response. She shared my poem with the other family members to show them my creativity. Even though it was not a perfect piece of poetry nor, it sounded professional. However, it was written very nicely and creatively. I realise that the process of creative thinking, writing, exploring new words made me happy.
NPR

Tasting At A Distance

How do you travel the world without leaving home, or reconnect with a family's legacy through a dish you've never tasted?. In the first of two stories in this episode, Folu Akinkuotu sets out on a quest to experience international snacks for her Unsnackable newsletter. She ends up finding the joy of tasting from a distance.
MUSIC
Terrell Tribune

Taste of Terrell

The Social Science Club of Terrell has announced that members are currently selling A Taste of Terrell cookbook as a 2021 fundraiser. Cookbooks are $35 each and can be purchased through any Social Science Club member directly, or through Angie at the Terrell Chamber of Commerce offices. Members…
TERRELL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
sjnewsonline.com

ADVENTURES IN WRITING

MY GREAT-GRANDFATHER was a Union Soldier, and he served for 3 years. For the rest of his life, he voted republican, as many Union Soldiers did, for the republican party was the Party of Lincoln, and having served him for those three years as a soldier, it was because of Lincoln that he continued to serve his party.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
North Coast Journal

A Little Taste of Royalty

So much has changed in the last two years, it's sometimes difficult to keep track of every little turn of the screw. In the old days, I used social media, emails to friends and even this column to track the various changes, moods, ideas and events that crossed the boundaries of my orb of conscious being. Music, culture and politics all meshed in this 21st century multimedia diary to form a (semi) coherent perspective of the world at large, both local and global. However, the Setlist is no longer a weekly publication as new variants pop up and the plague continues while the anti-vaxxers enjoy a nice perch in the marketplace of ideas in this, the smartest country in the history of the world. I got rid of most social media after the election, and I barely talk about politics and culture in any forum anymore, since I believe that the time to make things better has passed. What's coming in '22 and '24 is likely horrifying. The jokes that people used to make about Idiocracy being a documentary will likely be retooled soon for The Purge series. And I can think globally and act locally all I want, but when my local liberal government representatives pick up union endorsements and then vote against pro-labor measures for pandemic workers before getting nice promotions themselves, I have to admit defeat and move on with my life. I've got books to read while I still have a warm place in which to read them.
ARCATA, CA
Marshall Independent

Bringing a new ‘Taste’

MARSHALL — Dinner service was only a couple of hours away, and the level of activity in the kitchens at Southwest Minnesota State University’s student-run restaurant was picking up. Iasiah Cernohous was piping lines of cheesecake filling onto thin rectangles of dough as she prepared one of the evening’s desserts.
MINNESOTA STATE
Phys.org

Making apple spirits taste better

The holiday season is a time of celebrations and festive drinks, some of which are made with apple liquors. These classic spirits have a long history, and surprisingly, many decisions about their processing are still subjectively determined. Now, researchers in ACS Food Science & Technology report that measuring the liquor's conductivity could give a more objective assessment, and they also found a way to make the process more energy-efficient.
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Bourdain
Mashed

What Are Circus Peanuts And How Are They Actually Made?

It's safe to say that circus peanuts fall in the same category as candy corn, black licorice, and Peeps — as all of these sweets have been deemed polarizing to candy eaters everywhere. You either love them, or you can't stand the mere thought of their texture and taste. Often topping the list of the worst candies ever made are these circus peanuts, which have miraculously maintained a devoted fan base since their debut in the 19th century (per CandyFavorites.com).
INDUSTRY
Parade

The Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe Ever

Although fudge is popular during the holiday season, it’s actually a sweet treat you can enjoy throughout the year—even during the summer months. And now more than ever home cooks of all ages are trying their hands at making delicious desserts in their own kitchen. So why not start with something easy like this simple and quick peanut butter fudge recipe.
RECIPES
ARTnews

bell hooks, Essential Writer on Black Art and Feminism, Dies at 69

bell hooks, a writer and thinker whose texts about Black art, feminism, and identity that inspired legions within academia and far beyond, has died. Berea College, the Kentucky school where hooks was a professor and where there is an institute in her name, said she had died at 69 on Wednesday. The Washington Post reported that the cause of death was end-stage renal failure. Since the ’70s, hooks had been writing essential essays and poetry on an array of topics, many of them pertaining to the inner lives of Black women and to her own experiences. These essays were influential not...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Writing#Food Science#Restaurants#Pros And Cons#Los Angeles Times#Covid
thepioneerwoman.com

Christmas Breakfast Casserole

There’s nothing better than putting together an easy breakfast casserole in the morning and just popping it in the oven, especially during the holidays. When you’re so busy baking Christmas cookies and planning your Christmas dinner menu, who has time to spend on making a made-to-order breakfast, too?! That’s why this Christmas Breakfast Casserole is the best ever. It's packed with gooey cheese, rich croissants, ham, and peppers and is sure to be the hit of your holiday morning.
RECIPES
lightandchampion.com

Taste of the Holidays

The Chamber’s Taste of the Holidays at the Windham Civic Center helped get the season kicked off with a sampling of cuisine and drinks from local restaurants, grocery stores, and caterers. Adding extra cheer to the evening for the many who attended was Christmas music provided by the CHS symphonic band. (Photos by Leon Aldridge/The Light and Champion)
CENTER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
Country
Germany
newschain

5 new books to read this week

December delights include new cosy crime books and guides on how to improve your mornings…. 1. A Will To Kill by RV Raman is published in paperback by Pushkin Vertigo, priced £8.99 (ebook £5.83). Available now. Fans of the film Knives Out and Agatha Christie novels will love...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Eagle Times

Renaissance Redneck: Accounting for taste

If you have ever heard the words, “There’s no accounting for taste,” muttered in your presence, the speaker was probably intending an insult. But not to worry, the expression simply means that it is impossible to explain why different people like different things, especially those things that the speaker considers unappealing.
FOOD & DRINKS
crossroadstoday.com

bell hooks, groundbreaking author and feminist thinker, dies at 69

NEW YORK (AP) — bell hooks, the groundbreaking author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics were intertwined made her among the most influential thinkers of her time, has died. She was 69. In a statement issued through William Morrow Publishers, hooks’ family announced...
CELEBRITIES
texasborderbusiness.com

TASTE McAllen 2022

The McAllen Chamber of Commerce invites you to save the date for TASTE McAllen 2022, scheduled for Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the McAllen Convention Center Oval Park, the Rio Grande Valley’s more iconic location. Top McAllen’s area Chef’s and restaurants will delight attendees with a variety of tastings from their own restaurant menus.
MCALLEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy