Stephens: Biden should not run again — and he should say he won’t

By Bret Stephens
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it a good idea for Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024? And, if he runs again and wins, would it be good for the United States to have a president who is 86 — the age Biden would be at the end of a second...

New York Post

Biden accidentally calls VP ‘President’ Kamala Harris

President Biden mistakenly promoted his vice president in a Friday speech, touting “President” Kamala Harris — before claiming that humans would be able to travel commercially at 15 times the speed of a bullet in 20 years. “All kidding aside, of course President Harris is a proud...
Daily Mail

Why have Biden cheerleaders CNN and the New York Times BOTH turned on the president? Liberal outlets suggest Biden should not run again and propose lists of alternative presidential candidates

CNN and the New York Times - two of the mainstream media's cheerleaders for the Biden administration who have pulled punches over scandals - have both suggested the President should bow out of the 2024 running. The New York Times published an opinion piece on Wednesday by columnist Bret Stephens...
Fox News

CNN host admits he's puzzled by Biden's unpopularity, claims low approval rating is not his fault

Liberal CNN host and Washington Post columnist Fareed Zakaria admitted Thursday he was puzzled by President Biden's unpopularity. In a Post piece headlined, "The puzzle of Joe Biden’s unpopularity," Zakaria claimed Biden's low approval rating wasn't actually his fault, but that he was instead "paying the price" for being president during "complicated times."
CNN

This moment is Biden's biggest leadership test yet

Julian Zelizer, a CNN political analyst, is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and author of the book "Abraham Joshua Heschel: A life of Radical Amazement." Follow him on Twitter @julianzelizer. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN)...
The Independent

Republicans resist saying 3 simple words: 'Joe Biden won'

They are just three little words, but they have become nearly impossible for many Republicans to say: “Joe Biden won."Eleven months after the Democrat’s inauguration, Republican lawmakers and candidates across the country are squirming and stumbling rather than acknowledging the fact of Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. In debates and interviews, they offer circular statements or vague answers when asked whether they believe Biden won.Yes or no?In Minnesota this week, five GOP candidates for governor came up with 1,400 other words when asked by conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt for an answer. On NBC's “Meet the Press”...
The Independent

Harris sharply defends Biden in interview with Charlamagne

Vice President Kamala Harris got into a testy exchange with media host Charlamagne Tha God Friday, defending President Joe Biden from questions over roadblocks to passage of his social spending package.Harris sat for a taped interview with Charlamagne airing Friday night on Comedy Central’s “Tha God’s Honest Truth," where she touted the administration’s infrastructure package, work addressing maternal mortality issues and police reform. But Charlamagne repeatedly pressed Harris about the inaction on much of Biden’s agenda, pointing in particular to West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin whose opposition to the $2 trillion social spending bill is one of...
Virginia Mercury

Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s giant social and climate spending bill on Thursday night appeared stalled in the U.S. Senate for some time to come, a deep frustration for congressional Democrats who aimed to pass the ambitious package by the Christmas recess. At risk also is a temporary expansion of the child tax credit, the […] The post Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
The Independent

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

During a private meeting in July, Sen. Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sat down to negotiate what exactly it would take for Democrats to unlock Manchin's vote to start the process of considering President Joe Biden’s massive social and environmental bill. What emerged was a one-page document, unformatted, where the West Virginia Democrat laid out his views. Both signed it, with reservations. Nearly five months later, much of what Manchin wanted has been delivered. But fellow Democrats appear nowhere close to gaining the conservative senator's support for their far-reaching domestic package. Having passed the House, the...
The Independent

Younger Americans turning away from Biden as concerns over 2022 mount, poll suggests

President Joe Biden is facing underwater approval ratings with younger voters as his part heads into the 2022 midterm campaign season, a new pol found this week.In an Economist/YouGov poll taken between 12-14 December, just 27 per cent of respondents under the age of 30 said that they either strongly or somewhat supported the job Mr Biden was doing in office.That was compared to an even 50 per cent in the same category who strongly or somewhat opposed his performance.The president did better among all other age groups in the poll, but notably did not crack 50 per cent...
