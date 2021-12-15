ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

I-10 bridge discussions continue with toll, toll-free routes a likely possibility

By Blake Brown
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08PPKi_0dNqIKBj00

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) – Leaders on both sides of Mobile Bay are calling it the “framework” in order to get an I-10 Bayway/Mobile River Bridge project back on the table. It’s not the final plan, but members of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Mobile MPO both agree tolling is the only solution.

“Tolls will be temporary and any additional funding we are able to secure will go towards paying down the debt and/or decreasing the toll duration,” said Eastern Shore MPO Chairman Jack Burrell during a news conference Wednesday.

Man tried to help woman who was struck, killed by car on way to church

Both organizations say a $2.50 toll will be in place to go back and forth across the new bridge, but existing toll-free routes, including the tunnels and causeway, will remain open. Burrell tells WKRG News 5 the tolling would only last until the debt is paid in full. Officials expect the project to be added to the long term transportation improvement plan, or TIP, within the next 60 to 90 days. $125 million of federal funding will be used for a new bridge along with $250 million officials expect to receive at the state level.

Even though Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan supports the new framework, he wants the Alabama Department of Transportation to take a good look at what this will mean for the causeway.

“Add lanes, add turning lanes and those kinds of things because when people are turning to cross traffic there’s going to be some safety issues that have to be reviewed,” said McMillan, speaking on the issues he expects to arise during construction.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson agrees improvements on the causeway may be needed during the construction phase.

Veterans Recovery Resources fighting to open detox facility in Mobile

“ALDOT recognizes that there will be greater use on the causeway and it will require either more maintenance or some other attention so we don’t wear it out sooner let’s say,” Stimpson said.

Officials say the new 6-lane bridge would take 5 years to build if approved. It’s important to note large trucks would likely be tolled $15 or more with these latest talks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

MDOT suspends construction work for 2021 Christmas, New Year’s travel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the agency will suspend all interstate and four-lane highway construction during peak Christmas and New Year’s travel times. All road construction requiring lane closures will stop December 24, 2021, and resume on January 3, 2022. The closures will provide maximum travel capacity and minimal […]
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Traffic
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile, AL
Traffic
Mobile, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Local business owners excited for Entertainment District coming to Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Prichard was one vote away from a unanimous decision to implement their very own entertainment district on Thursday. The now-approved proposal is expected to bring more positive opportunities for the community. Big White Wings restaurant owner Maurice White says he’s excited about the change. “They looked at what we […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Air Force plane appears stuck under I-10 overpass

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A U.S. Air Force plane appeared stuck under an I-10 overpass in Santa Rosa County near Milton Friday afternoon. According to a witness, this occurred at exit 31. From early images of the scene, it appeared that “Ohio Air Guard” was also written on the plane. By 4:27 p.m., […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pedestrian struck on Highway 90 in Theodore

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was struck by a vehicle near Katherine Henkins Drive and Highway 90 in Theodore. The person was treated for their injuries on scene and taken to a hospital. Currently, the pedestrian’s injuries are not known at this time. WKRG News 5 will provide you with updates as the […]
THEODORE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandy Stimpson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toll Bridge#Tolls#Tunnels#I 10#Tolling#Mpo#Eastern Shore#Wkrg News#Tip#Spanish#Aldot
WKRG News 5

Admiral Semmes statue permanently displayed in Mobile History Museum

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The controversial statue of Confederate Navy Admiral Raphael Semmes, which for years was on display in downtown Mobile, has a new permanent home at a history museum. The Admiral Semmes statue will be a part of an exhibit in the History Museum of Mobile. This addition coming after the statue was removed […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Auto thefts rise across country

For many, a car is among the largest financial investments they’ll ever make, but car owners in the U.S. are increasingly at risk of losing their investment after a year that saw the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

Bicyclist killed on Gulf Beach Highway

WARRINGTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A 46-year-old man is dead after his bicycle collided with a car on Gulf Beach Highway. Florida High Patrol reports the fatal crash happened near Lownde Avenue at about 6:37 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. A witness said the man steered his bicycle into the path of a sedan that was traveling […]
WARRINGTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police respond to shooting off Middle Ring Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are on the scene of a shooting on Barker Drive West, just off Middle Ring Road. Police say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time. This story will be updated when more details become available.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy