Kellogg's Was The First Company To Do This With Its Cereal

By Chase Shustack
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
What's the first thing you think of when someone mentions Kellogg's cereal? Frosted Flakes with Tony the Tiger kicking a soccer ball around on the box? Eating a bowl of Rice Krispies sprinkled with sugar in front of the TV on Saturday morning? Or just a plain old, can't-go-wrong box of...

News On 6

Kellogg’s Reaches Tentative Agreement With Its 1,400 Striking Cereal Plant Workers

Kellogg's has reached a new tentative agreement with its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers that could bring an end to the strike that began October 5. Members of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union will vote on the new offer that includes cost-of-living adjustments and a $1.10 per hour raise for all employees on Sunday. Last week, the union overwhelmingly rejected a previous offer from the Battle Creek, Michigan-based company that included 3% raises, but only some employees would have received cost-of-living adjustments.
LABOR ISSUES
Mashed

This Was The Most Popular McDonald's Order Of 2021

As a fast food company with an established presence in different parts of the world, McDonald's has managed to make an impression among its fans who continue to cheer for its popular menu items. According to Reader's Digest, some of the most successful dishes at McDonald's that have appealed to customers in the past include the McGriddles breakfast sandwich, the Double Cheeseburger, the Egg McMuffin, the Happy Meal, and the Big Mac. What's worth noting is that certain items have become strongly associated with the brand such as the Happy Meal, a menu item that was launched in the United States in 1979 and is sold with a toy and food options such as a burger, potato fries, and a beverage (via Insider).
RESTAURANTS
newhope.com

[email protected]: Kellogg's cereal boycott | Food tech highlights | Omicron mask mandates

Will consumers flake on the Kellogg's cereal boycott?. Kellogg's is facing some pretty severe consumer criticism and earnest calls to boycott its many brands, but negative public opinion isn't always enough to create lasting change for workers. As easy as it may be for consumers to swap out a breakfast cereal in a show of support to striking workers, Kellogg’s decision to replace employees brings into question the effectiveness of consumer boycotts, especially for a such a far-reaching brand, Eater writes. Consumers who oppose its decision are likely going to reach for a Kellogg's product at some point without even realizing it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spy.com

Boycotting Kellogg’s? 11 Alternatives To Kellogg’s Products That Are Just As Good

At the start of October of this year, workers from Kellogg’s cereal facilities across the United States went on strike after negotiations regarding vacation time and benefits caused shit to hit the fan. The strike kicked off with around 1,400 workers from Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nebraska. The strikers are represented by the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Grocery Products That Were Discontinued In 2021

To some people, stocking up at the grocery store is just another weekly chore that needs to get checked off the list, often begrudgingly so. For self-identified foodies, it's the best part of their week — perusing new products, dreaming up new recipe ideas, and loading up on their must-have snacks and ingredients. Regardless of where on the spectrum you lie, everyone can agree that it's joyous whenever you go to the grocery store and easily find everything you're looking for. (Don't you remember the great toilet paper scare of 2020?). So, when you have to search far and wide for a pantry staple, it's a total bummer. It's even worse when you discover that it's not that you can't find your favorites because they are simply out of stock — sometimes, they are gone from the shelves for good.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Food Navigator

Plant-based eating is trending in snacks for kids

Human nutrition specialist ADM has unveiled the next big consumer trends for 2022, among them the dynamic growth of plant-based snacks that deliver nutrition and satiety for kids. The US company, which produces ingredients that power many of the world’s top brands, has released its second annual list of global...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fast Company

No, Starbucks isn’t nixing an extra charge for plant-based milk

News that Starbucks plans to nix a 70-cent charge for adding almond, soy, or oat milks to its coffees and other hot and cold beverages starting January 1 is false, the company confirmed to Fast Company. After reports of the non-dairy news appeared in Business Insider and the trade news...
FOOD & DRINKS
seriouseats.com

Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal, Reviewed

In my review of the Little Debbie Cosmic Brownie cereal, I said that the actual Cosmic Brownies were never my favorite snack. That distinction goes to the Oatmeal Creme Pie, which I loved and would eat at every opportunity. My hope was that the Oatmeal Creme Pie cereal would capture the taste and experience of eating one of the Little Debbie snacks. A little bit of nostalgia in a bowl, you might say.
FOOD & DRINKS
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Kellogg’s trials paper-based liner for cereal packaging

Kellogg’s Corn Flakes cereal packaging is going fully paper-based with the trial of a paper liner that can be widely recycled. The company said the pilot, which will take part in partnership with Tesco in a small number of stores from January 2022, would help shape its packaging plans. Currently...
ENVIRONMENT
Mashed

This Spontaneous Decision Led To The Creation Of Jet's Pizza

It's hard to imagine Detroit-style pizza and not immediately think of the popular brand, Jet's Pizza. Known for its deep-dish options, Jet's website informs customers that it uses handmade dough and high-quality ingredients to bring its visitors the best pizza experience possible. Although Jet's started as a pizza joint, it...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

DoorDash's 2021 Top Convenience Store Orders Are More Obvious Than You Think

Over the last year, food delivery services and apps have skyrocketed in popularity. It's partly thanks to the pandemic — for a while, many of us had no other option but to order takeout in lieu of actually going to a restaurant — but it's also thanks to our love of all things quick and easy. After all, why go sit in traffic and then sit at a restaurant waiting for your food while your stomach is growling, when you can easily have your favorite dish delivered to your home in under an hour without even changing out of your pajamas?
CELL PHONES
Mashed

This Startup Is Using A Surprising Ingredient To Make Vegan Eggs

Eggs are a pretty common grocery item. Whether they're hard-boiled or used in baked goods, eggs are a versatile and popular ingredient in many dishes, across a wide variety of diets. Since eggs are high in protein, low in carbs, and fairly easy to prepare, they are a staple in many people's kitchens. However, there is at least one diet where eggs are off-limits: the vegan diet – but that may be changing. According to Veg News, Perfeggt, a food technology company based in Germany, has announced it will be launching a new, completely plant-based egg substitute.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Subway Changes Name of Popular Menu Item

Customers scouring the Subway menu for the fan-favorite Protein Bowl may find themselves a little confused, as the beloved sandwich chain has changed the name of their Protein Bowls to No Bready Bowls. While Subway did not make an official announcement regarding the name change, Chew Boom suggested the decision was to help Subway "differentiate themselves from the competition."
RESTAURANTS
thebossmagazine.com

Kellogg’s to permanently replace striking workers

Decision comes after striking workers reject final contract proposal. Kellogg Co. has announced that it will be replacing the roughly 1,400 workers who have been on strike against the company due to a labor feud. The decision comes after striking workers voted to reject a proposed five-year contract from Kellogg...
BUSINESS
Mashed

Popcorn Lovers Are Divided Over Aldi's Seasoning Line

If you love popcorn, Aldi usually has you covered. Aldi Reviewer discovered Stonemill Essentials popcorn seasonings back in 2016, and found that they were worth trying, but the ranch and white cheddar seasonings ranked above the butter or nacho cheddar flavor. Two years later, users over at r/Aldi expressed mixed feelings over the seasonings. One commenter said they've tried multiple flavors "and find them to be bland and tasteless. Ranch is especially off putting, very chemical tasting." Another noted that the white cheddar "is pretty tasty," but butter and nacho cheddar "were both a bust" and tasted mostly of salt.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Here's How KFC Japan Made Deep-Fried Soup

When Colonel Harland Sanders opened the first KFC franchise in the 1950s, the "Finger Lickin' Good" slogan was born (via Biography). And while the tagline was pulled temporarily in 2020 due to trying to keep with COVID protocols (per CNN), it has long been used to promote KFC's secret recipe of 11 spices and herbs. This famous recipe is so guarded, in fact, that according to NBC, the company claims that the original recipe from 1940 as written down by Sanders "is locked up in a digital safe that's encased in two feet of concrete and monitored 24 hours a day by a video and motion detection surveillance system."
FOOD & DRINKS
